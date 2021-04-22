Video shows moment fmr. Brandywine teacher caught trying to meet child for sex

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - He thought he was meeting up to have sex with a 14-year-old girl. Instead, former Brandywine teacher Patrick Stier was met by a couple of decoys, and it was all caught on camera.

Stier, who resigned from Brandywine Community Schools on April 19th, faces criminal charges including child solicitation.

On April 2nd, a live video was taken by a couple of parents part of a group called Bikers Against Predators, who posted the video on social media.

Their mission, to expose people, like Stier, who are allegedly soliciting children online.

Since the video was posted, it has more than 75 thousand views on Facebook.

Stier, who can be seen in the video, allegedly messaged, who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, on a dating app, allegedly sending explicit photos and asking to meet for sex at a South Bend hotel.

“So let me ask you this, do you think age is a number kind of thing, or are you attracted to minors?” a member asked Stier.

“It was enticing. It was just enticing,” Stier replied.

In the video, Stier admitted his guilt saying what he did was a mistake.

“If this was an actual 14-year-old, you would be in this room having sex with her,” a member of the group told Stier.

“Well, not necessarily...probably. I made a stupid mistake. That’s all it is,” Stier responded.

But, he also had some startling comments that left the group who caught him speechless.

“I dodged a bullet guys. I dodged a bullet,” Stier told the group.

Shocked by his response, all three members of the group repeated simultaneously,”You dodged a bullet?! What is that supposed to mean?”

Stier had an answer. “I mean, it could be much worse,” Stier said.

As previously mentioned, Stier is now facing criminal charges including child solicitation, after resigning two days ago.

The Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office says Stier has not yet been arraigned and is still awaiting an official date for a court hearing. Stick 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.