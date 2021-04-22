Triton students give back to community in annual event

Ind. (WNDU) - Triton School Corporation students are giving back through community service.

It’s an annual event that students across all grade levels take part in.

Students spent the morning taking part in a wide variety of service activities, such as yardwork, car washes, making fleece blankets, and collecting food.

“it’s a lot of fun. You get a lot of satisfaction by knowing that you are helping people around the community,” says freshman Allison Barber. “It means a lot to me because I know personally a lot of people around the community that are in need and that could use some help, so it means a lot to see some people drive through here and know we make a difference in the lives of other people.”

And the superintendent also got involved, saying it’s a great way to live out what he calls “the Trojan way,” which is thinking of others first.

