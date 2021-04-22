Advertisement

Tigers beat Pirates 5-2 to gain doubleheader split

There was still a white dusting on top of the bushes beyond the wall in center field Wednesday, plus some flurries late in the game.
Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo scores against the Pittsburgh Pirates on a Willi Castro single in...
Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo scores against the Pittsburgh Pirates on a Willi Castro single in the fifth inning during the second game of a doubleheader baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Tyler Anderson’s five strong innings helped Pittsburgh move to 8-9 with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, but Detroit rallied for a 5-2 win in the nightcap. Pittsburgh has won five of its last eight games after a 1-6 start. The Pirates and Tigers were playing a doubleheader because Tuesday night’s game was postponed on a snowy day in the Detroit area. There was still a white dusting on top of the bushes beyond the wall in center field Wednesday, plus some flurries late in the game.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

