South Bend Orthopedics adopts new protocols for opioid prescriptions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our community is taking a big step in the fight against the opioid crisis.

South Bend Orthopedics is now adopting new protocols for prescription limits, thanks to the 525 Foundation.

Becky Savage’s sons were celebrating high school graduation with friends when they both died of an accidental overdose in 2015.

Since then, she’s been making a difference with the 525 Foundation to raise awareness about the dangers of alcohol and prescription drug abuse.

And this partnership with South Bend Orthopedics is really a big deal, as this prescription limit will set a standard for opioid prescriptions that doctors can give patients after surgery.

Dr. Tyler McGregor is an orthopedic surgeon on the 525 Foundation Advisory Board. This week, he made the pitch to SBO’s board of directors, and the board approved.

He and other doctors believe this will make a big difference in our community.

“Just meeting Becky, she is such an infectious person and learning more about their story. It was a very easy thing to get involved with when you see how passionate she is and how she has turned such a potentially sad story into a positive for her surrounding community,” McGregor says.

“We don’t want to sacrifice any quality of care; we want to make sure people are well taken care of but we also want to make sure that the unused pills that historically were associated with painful surgeries are not floating around out there and able to be misused,” says spine surgeon DR. Deepak Reddy.

“For such a large practice, SBO, to get on board with us and to say our community is important. We want to make our community a safer place. We’ve been smiling all day and we are just so excited,” Savage says.

SBO and the 525 Foundation hope to branch out to other providers in the community in the future.

