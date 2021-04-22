Public access limited in court for 14-year-old murder suspect

(WNDU) - Public access will be restricted—but not denied--as a 14-year-old boy suspected of murder makes his way through the legal system.

On March 12th, 6-year-old Grace Ross was reported missing. Her body was later found in a wooded area in New Carlisle and a 14-year-old boy was later taken into custody for murder and child molestation.

Attorneys for the teen filed a request to prohibit public access to future juvenile court proceedings--something the judge found was prohibited by law.

The law specifically requires that the public have access to delinquency hearings when defendants commit an “act that would be considered murder or a felony in adult court.”

The judge did find some exceptions to that rule that allow him to deny public access when child witnesses or child victims testify under certain circumstances, when health care workers take the stand, and when social workers, therapists, counselors, or school psychologists testify.

The eight-page ruling sets the ground rules for the next scheduled hearing in the case set for May 13th.

Two hearings will be held—one closed and one open. Testimony related to the mental competency of the teen will take place outside public purview.

