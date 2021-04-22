Advertisement

Pacers’ small ball comes up big in 122-116 win over Thunder

Brogdon sealed it at the free-throw line in the final seconds.
Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12) dunks between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich...
Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (12) dunks between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) and center Isaiah Roby (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and Caris LeVert added 28 to help the severely short-handed Indiana Pacers snap a three-game losing streak with a 122-116 victory over the reeling Oklahoma City Thunder. Indiana was missing three starters and four backups but still managed to hold off the Thunder. Darius Bazley matched his career high with 26 points and Svi Mykhailiuk finished with 20 to lead Oklahoma City, which lost its 12th straight overall and its seventh straight road game. LeVert broke open the game by scoring five straight points midway through the fourth quarter after Oklahoma City pulled to 105-104. Brogdon sealed it at the free-throw line in the final seconds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday vetoed an ordinance the county council...
St. Joseph County Commissioners veto mask mandate extension
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

Chicago Cubs Javier Baez (9) watches his grand slam home run fly into the stands against the...
Báez hits slam, Cubs get boost from Mets errors in 16-4 romp
Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart (28) and Saben Lee, rear, defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka...
Doncic, Mavs beat Pistons 127-117 to stop 4-game home skid
The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate around Brandon Hagel (38) after Hagel scored against the...
Hagel scores in OT as Blackhawks beat Predators 5-4
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton, center, drives between Chicago Bulls' Garrett Temple, left,...
Collin Sexton scores 30 points, Cavs beat Bulls 121-105