Notre Dame softball schedules 10th annual Strikeout Cancer Celebration

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Notre Dame Athletics) - Notre Dame Softball will host the 10th-annual Strike Out Cancer celebration on Saturday, May 1, when the Irish play a doubleheader against an opponent to be announced in the coming days, beginning at 1 p.m. ET. at Melissa Cook Stadium.

Strike Out Cancer is an awareness and fundraising initiative, which began supporting leukemia awareness in 2011 in solidarity with Irish head coach Deanna Gumpf and her daughter, Tatum, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in the summer of 2010.

With an annual celebration officially kicked off in 2012, the proceeds directly benefit the Samantha Hickey Foundation and South Bend’s Memorial Children’s Hospital (where Tatum started her treatments) and children throughout Indiana who have been diagnosed with cancer.

In previous years, Strike Out Cancer events included a trivia night fundraiser, silent auction, home run derby and awareness promotions during a Notre Dame softball series each season. Notre Dame, its opponents and fans wear the official color of leukemia awareness, orange, as a way to show support for families and children suffering from cancer.

Now in its 10th installment, celebrations have been amended due to health and safety restrictions. Similar to the 2020 celebration, much of the Strike Out Cancer initiative will take place via social media. The Irish ask all fans and supporters to wear orange on May 1 in support of those fighting cancer and their families. Fans may join in by posting photos or videos of themselves wearing orange and showing their support with the hashtag #NDStrikeOutCancer.

For those wishing to contribute donations to the cause, an online platform will be made available to accept those donations.