Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey announced on twitter Wednesday night that he has received his second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Second shot in the books.

Feels great to be fully vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/yKeTCm9Qna — Mike Brey (@NDMikeBrey) April 21, 2021

Brey tweeted that it “feels great to be fully vaccinated.” Brey was vaccinated in Berrien Springs.

He received his first dose on March 24.

