Notre Dame baseball continues to dominate defensively

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week, the Notre Dame baseball team moved up to No. 6 in Baseball America’s rankings, but there is one stat where the Irish are the No. 1 team in the country - fielding percentage.

The Irish hold the best mark in the nation with a 0.988 fielding percentage.

In 25 games this season, the Domers have committed just 12 errors.

Irish manager Link Jarrett says his team’s defense has really been a point of emphasis this season.

“It’s been a focal point,” Jarrett said. “We had to get better at that. I think if you look back, that had been a weakness and we needed to flip that and turn it into a strength. Being hard to score on is a characteristic of an elite team. We have to figure out the offensive piece. We still haven’t been great. We have been better at times but if you can contain the people you are playing, and make it hard for them to score, you’re in good shape.”

The Irish defense will be on display on the road this weekend.

Notre Dame will fly out east Thursday night before starting a three-game series with Boston College.

First pitch in Game 1 of the series is Friday at 5:30 PM on ACC Network extra.

