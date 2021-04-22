Advertisement

Notre Dame baseball continues to dominate defensively

In 25 games this season, the Domers have committed just 12 errors.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week, the Notre Dame baseball team moved up to No. 6 in Baseball America’s rankings, but there is one stat where the Irish are the No. 1 team in the country - fielding percentage.

The Irish hold the best mark in the nation with a 0.988 fielding percentage.

In 25 games this season, the Domers have committed just 12 errors.

Irish manager Link Jarrett says his team’s defense has really been a point of emphasis this season.

“It’s been a focal point,” Jarrett said. “We had to get better at that. I think if you look back, that had been a weakness and we needed to flip that and turn it into a strength. Being hard to score on is a characteristic of an elite team. We have to figure out the offensive piece. We still haven’t been great. We have been better at times but if you can contain the people you are playing, and make it hard for them to score, you’re in good shape.”

The Irish defense will be on display on the road this weekend.

Notre Dame will fly out east Thursday night before starting a three-game series with Boston College.

First pitch in Game 1 of the series is Friday at 5:30 PM on ACC Network extra.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday vetoed an ordinance the county council...
St. Joseph County Commissioners veto mask mandate extension
Many of the people paying more than they expected for property taxes also had a big increase in...
Expensive property tax bills have Osceola homeowners searching for answers

Latest News

Tommy Rees during warm ups as a practice in the spring of 2020.
Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees wants to see “explosiveness” in right spots in 2021
Strike Out Cancer
Notre Dame softball schedules 10th annual Strikeout Cancer Celebration
Mike Brey posts picture while receiving second shot of the Moderna vaccine.
Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Cosgrove says she’s been struggling with mental health and wants to focus on becoming a...
Former Irish forward Danielle Cosgrove transfers to St. John’s