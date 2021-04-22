Advertisement

Michigan reports 108* more COVID-19 deaths, 4,867 more cases Thursday

There have been 17,139 deaths and 809,591 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 108* more COVID-19 deaths and 4,867 more cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced include 75 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 45 more coronavirus deaths and 5,584 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 243 deaths and 14,283 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 72 deaths and 5,078 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 93 deaths and 5,683 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

