Michigan board deadlocks on measure to repeal emergency law

(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s elections board has deadlocked on certifying a veto-proof initiative that would enable the Republican-led Legislature to wipe from the books a law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used to issue sweeping pandemic orders last year.

The 2-2 vote means proponents of the ballot drive will go to court.

Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers voted not to certify the citizen-initiated measure despite a recommendation by the state elections bureau, which determined Unlock Michigan collected 460,00 valid signatures - more than the roughly 340,000 needed.

Republicans supported certification.

