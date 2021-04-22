Advertisement

Man in hospital after getting hit by train

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend man is injured after his car was hit by a train in Cass County.

It happened last night at the railroad crossing on Redfield, east of Conrad Road.

Witnesses say the cross arms were down and lights were working when the car went around the arms and was hit by the train.

The driver, 33-year-old Justin Webb, was trapped inside.

The fire department had to free Webb from his car, and he was then taken to the hospital.

Alcohol and drugs are believed to be factors.

The crash remains under investigation.

