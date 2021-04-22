Advertisement

Lippert hosts 2nd annual Volunteer Week

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - It is National Volunteer Week, and Lippert is giving back to the community in a big way.

The company is hosting its 2nd annual Volunteer Week.

Every night this week, 200 team members are packing 1,500 packages for a different non-profit.

“If a non-profit has a need, our team members have been there to support them,” said Michilah Grimes, director of corporate & community impact at Lippert. “And to be able to work with them and call them team members, it truly is like a family. So, it’s been a beautiful blessing.”

In total, Lippert is packing 75,000 items for non-profits in the community.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday vetoed an ordinance the county council...
St. Joseph County Commissioners veto mask mandate extension
Many of the people paying more than they expected for property taxes also had a big increase in...
Expensive property tax bills have Osceola homeowners searching for answers

Latest News

Elkhart Community Schools hosts public forum to discuss upcoming referendum
Elkhart Community Schools hosts public forum to discuss upcoming referendum
Former Brandywine teacher, Patrick Stier, 44, charged with child solicitation after allegedly...
Video shows moment fmr. Brandywine teacher caught trying to meet child for sex
Vaccine Doses Down in Indiana
Vaccine Tracker: Demand is down for COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.
School districts across Indiana are expecting to see thousands or even millions of dollars in...
Indiana schools expecting millions from third round of stimulus money
South Bend police
Have SBPD officers been properly trained on use of force policy?