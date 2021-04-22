Lippert hosts 2nd annual Volunteer Week

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - It is National Volunteer Week, and Lippert is giving back to the community in a big way.

The company is hosting its 2nd annual Volunteer Week.

Every night this week, 200 team members are packing 1,500 packages for a different non-profit.

“If a non-profit has a need, our team members have been there to support them,” said Michilah Grimes, director of corporate & community impact at Lippert. “And to be able to work with them and call them team members, it truly is like a family. So, it’s been a beautiful blessing.”

In total, Lippert is packing 75,000 items for non-profits in the community.

