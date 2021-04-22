Advertisement

IUSB holds COVID vaccine clinic

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - IU South Bend is hosting a vaccine clinic Thursday for students and staff but also for the community.

It’s happening at the Student Activities Center on campus.

The goal is to give up to 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine before closing this afternoon.

This clinic was today only, with second doses being scheduled in May.

It also was a chance for nursing students to practice giving vaccinations.

“It’s very important to vaccinate to be able to be surrounded with your loved ones again and to just protect each other and one another,” say Heather Rogers and Karina Jimenez, IUSB nursing students. “It’s great experience, we have amazing instructors here to help us as well.”

Indiana University is not requiring the COVID vaccine for students, but the school’s website says it is strongly recommended.

