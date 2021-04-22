Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees wants to see “explosiveness” in right spots in 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 12 practices into spring ball, Notre Dame is still trying to figure out it’s offensive identity for 2021.

After losing quarterback Ian Book and four starting offensive lineman, the offense is guaranteed to look different. Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees knows that.

One thing Rees wants to see from his offense in 2021 is explosiveness.

The last two national champions in college football, LSU and Alabama, had historic, explosive offenses putting up a record amount of points per game.

Rees says explosiveness does not mean you have to throw the ball down field 55 yards a play. He says it’s about putting his players in the right positions to be explosive.

“A lot of those explosive plays come from creating opportunities for your best players to have space and in being in one-on-one opportunity,” Rees said. “If we can create space using the width of the field to create opportunity. If we can also then attack vertically with the speed we have, that’s what leads to explosives. That’s obviously been an emphasis for us. Throughout spring we have been exploring opportunities to get down the field in different sets doing some different things in terms of motions and putting guys in different spots to allow them to get favorable match ups where we can now use our speed to our advantage.”

The Irish will have three more spring practices and the Blue-Gold game to work on explosiveness before the summer.

The Blue-Gold game is a week from Saturday on May 1.

