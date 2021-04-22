INDOT holds meeting on improving US 20 in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - Changes could be coming to US 20 between CR 35 and SR 13 in Middlebury.

The Indiana Department of Transportation held a public hearing Wednesday night to talk about improvements to the road.

The purpose of the project is to improve safety by adding a two-way left turn lane; to improve traffic flow by adding lanes; and to improve truck access to local businesses.

There would also be sidewalks and a specialized crosswalk.

“I think it’s safe to say that any project is exciting for us because when we get to make improvements and see those improvements and how it is going to better peoples’ lives, who wouldn’t want to watch that and see those benefits come to light?” said INDOT Public Relations Director for the Northeast District Hunter Petroviak.

“It is something that is needed and I think it is something that a lot of people are going to get excited about. It is something that everybody is looking forward to; bringing more people into town,” said Resident and Athletic Director of Northridge High School David Harms.

“This will really be the first time the general public has heard anything about what we are proposing to do out here in the area. They will have a chance to talk with the project designers and they will have their chance to voice any concerns,” Petroviak said.

