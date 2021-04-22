Advertisement

Indiana schools expecting millions from third round of stimulus money

By Carly Miller
Apr. 22, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - School districts across Indiana are expecting to see thousands or even millions of dollars in federal funding with the third round of stimulus money.

16 News Now reporter Carly Miller has a breakdown of how the Indiana Department of Education is allocating the money and what that will look like here at home.

Schools in Michiana will receive varying amounts when it comes to the third round of federal stimulus money, and there will be some specific guidelines schools have to follow when spending the money.

As schools continue to deal with the impacts of the pandemic, the Indiana Department of Education announces this week the estimated funds that districts will receive from the third round of stimulus dollars.

The IDOE says the amount a district is estimated to receive is based on census poverty data.

So, the higher the poverty level in a district, the more funds that district is eligible for.

When looking at the impact on districts in Michiana, South Bend is estimated to receive nearly $60 million, School City of Mishawaka $10 million, Penn Harris Madison $6 million and Elkhart Community Schools a little more than $26 million.

“Teaching and reaching our students absolutely does not look like what it looked like a year ago. There are so many other factors now. Technology costs have skyrocketed,” SBCSC CFO Kareemah Fowler said.

With this money comes some guidelines from the department of education, including the fact that 20% of the funding a district receives must address learning loss due to the pandemic.

Another requirement is that districts must provide a plan for a return to in-person learning and allow for public comment.

“A lot of work to do but a lot of opportunities to really get some outcomes and reimagine school and how we reach and teach our students,” Fowler said.

For a full list of how much each school district is expected to receive from the third round of stimulus money, click here.

