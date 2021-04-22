Indiana reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,250 more cases Thursday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 4 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,250 more cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 848 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,844 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 711,787 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths and 1,166 new cases were reported. 836 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths and 733 new cases were reported. 891 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 1,041 new cases were reported. 829 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 34,386 (+83) cases and 543 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 27,543 (+69) cases and 433 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 11,258 (+54) cases and 204 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 9,184 (+19) cases and 114 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,819 (+19) cases and 109 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,561 (+7) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 2,064 (+2) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,924 (+3) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,144 (+1) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.