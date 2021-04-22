Advertisement

Indiana lawmakers approve state budget, finish session

The Flag of Indiana
The Flag of Indiana(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana lawmakers have given final approval to a new two-year $37 billion state budget as they wrapped up this year’s regular legislative session.

That Republican-written budget plan is highlighted by an overall school funding increase of about 4.5% in each of the next two years.

The budget bill cleared the House in a 96-2 vote and the Senate by a 46-3 margin.

Several Democratic legislators called it the best state spending plan in years, crediting President Joe Biden for helping the state with $3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

The state budget also includes money for numerous economic grant programs and construction projects drawing on that federal money.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday vetoed an ordinance the county council...
St. Joseph County Commissioners veto mask mandate extension
Many of the people paying more than they expected for property taxes also had a big increase in...
Expensive property tax bills have Osceola homeowners searching for answers

Latest News

Elkhart Community Schools hosts public forum to discuss upcoming referendum
Elkhart Community Schools hosts public forum to discuss upcoming referendum
Former Brandywine teacher, Patrick Stier, 44, charged with child solicitation after allegedly...
Video shows moment fmr. Brandywine teacher caught trying to meet child for sex
Vaccine Doses Down in Indiana
Vaccine Tracker: Demand is down for COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.
School districts across Indiana are expecting to see thousands or even millions of dollars in...
Indiana schools expecting millions from third round of stimulus money
South Bend police
Have SBPD officers been properly trained on use of force policy?