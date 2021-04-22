Have SBPD officers been properly trained on use of force policy?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have South Bend police officers been properly trained on the city’s new use of force policy?

That has become a contentious issue for some in the community.

At a public meeting on Wednesday, one officer complained that he had not received any formal training on the policy, after which one common councilman called for an investigation into officer training.

“Everybody keeps saying ‘trained on,’ and again, I would ask anybody to define what it means to be trained on words. We already have the training. We continue with the training that’s involved in actual uses of force, all applications of use of force. The words that are in there are definitions, guidelines,” Chief Scott Ruszkowski told 16 News Now.

Chief Ruszkowski sees the new policy as a compliment to officer training, but not a component of it.

The new policy is meant to spell out more clearly the limits on the use of force officers learned in past training sessions.

It specifically bars choke holds except when needed to preserve the life of an officer or others.

“We have never taught choke holds ever. We have never had it in a policy, and why would we, because we never taught it,” the chief explained.

Perhaps the biggest change to the policy is its size. The new version is nine pages, while the old one was six pages.

The policy states deadly force can only be used to protect against an imminent threat of death, to stop a fleeing suspect who has committed a felony involving death or injury, and when deadly force does not increase the risk to innocent persons.

“These things, when it comes to use of force, it’s absolutely imperative that those are put in there, so they understand all the training they’ve had in the tactic component makes sense when they look at the rules that are involved with it.”

Chief Ruszkowski says in 2020, the department had more than 96,000 calls for service and only 50 use of force incidents.

A first draft of the use of force policy was passed in January and the chief says only two officers have since come forward with questions.

