Hagel scores in OT as Blackhawks beat Predators 5-4

But Hagel capped their impressive comeback when he beat Juuse Saros for his seventh of the season.
The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate around Brandon Hagel (38) after Hagel scored against the Nashville Predator in overtime in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Brandon Hagel scored 3:00 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4. Hagel also had two assists as Chicago beat Nashville for the first time in seven games this season. Pius Suter and Vinnie Hinostroza each had a goal and an assist, and Malcolm Subban made 35 saves. The Blackhawks trailed 4-1 after Luke Kunin scored 58 seconds into the third. But Hagel capped their impressive comeback when he beat Juuse Saros for his seventh of the season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

