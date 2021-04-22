Advertisement

Groundbreaking held for tiny shelters project in Elkhart

By Monica Murphy
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith Mission and the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce host a groundbreaking ceremony for a “tiny shelters” project.

This is one more way to serve the city’s most vulnerable.

The project to build the 12 tiny units was started five years ago.

Faith Mission has served the homeless in Elkhart County for years and is the only emergency facility in the county.

Faith Mission also provides low-barrier shelter, which is designed for individuals who cannot function in a normal environment due to things like drug and alcohol addictions and mental health issues.

This “tiny shelters” project is an extension of this program.

Each shelter will have a toilet, furniture and shortage space, and will be located on Faith Mission’s property.

Students from the Crossing will be a part of the building process.

“It’s pretty exciting because not a lot of people can say that they can turn a pile of sticks into something that people live in. I think it’s also a good because there is a lot of discipline in it. You can’t make mistakes; if you make mistakes they have to be fixed so they have to be known...it also teaches people responsibility,” says Jaime Serrano, a student at the Crossing Education Center.

Faith Mission hopes to be done building by the end of the year.

