Former Irish forward Danielle Cosgrove transfers to St. John’s

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish forward Danielle Cosgrove posted on twitter Wednesday night that she has transferred to St. John’s.

This is a move back home for Cosgrove, who grew up in Holbrook, New York which is a 45 minute drive away from St. John’s campus.

Cosgrove took some time off this season to focus on mental health. She only played in two games during the year.

Cosgrove is the fourth member of the Notre Dame women’s basketball program to transfer this offseason.

Freshmen Alli Campbell, Alasia Hayes and Amirah Abdur-Rahim have also transferred. Campbell went back home to Penn State, Hayes will team up with her two sisters at Mississippi State, while AbdurRahim will play at SMU.

