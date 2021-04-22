Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Not as cold tonight; Warming to around 60° Friday

Temperatures will be around average on Friday with rain entering the forecast this weekend
Closing in on the 60s Friday afternoon
Closing in on the 60s Friday afternoon(WNDU)
By Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

While not as cold as the last few mornings, frosty conditions will be possible as temperatures fall to the middle 30s to start our Friday. A low pressure system will bring rain to the area on Saturday. Prior to the rain’s arrival, temperatures will warm nicely into the 60s on Friday with mostly clear skies. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. The best chance of rain will be in the middle of the day on Saturday and come with about a half inch to one inch rainfall total potential. A shower or two will linger into the evening before clearing on Sunday. Highs will quickly surge to around 70 degrees starting next Monday.

FRIDAY: Some sun to start the end of the work week before clouds increase throughout the day. These clouds are ahead of our next rain chance over the weekend. Even with the clouds, a southwest breeze with help to warm Michiana into the lower 60s by the afternoon. High of 61.

SATURDAY: Rain showers during the early morning will lead to periods of steadier rain throughout the day. Lighter winds combined with rain keeps temperatures in the upper 50s for much of the day. A half inch or more of rain is possible. High of 57.

LONG RANGE: The rains keep things cool Sunday with a high in the lower 50s and a mixture of sun and clouds. As next week begins temperatures will jump up into the lower to middle 70s under lots of sunshine. The next chance of rain comes late in the week. A few showers and thunderstorms move into the area on Wednesday afternoon with showers possible through Friday. A spring-like pattern will return next week.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, April 21ST 2021

Wednesday’s High: 46

Wednesday’s Low: 27

Precipitation: 0.01″

Snowfall: Trace

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday vetoed an ordinance the county council...
St. Joseph County Commissioners veto mask mandate extension
Many of the people paying more than they expected for property taxes also had a big increase in...
Expensive property tax bills have Osceola homeowners searching for answers

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: The 50s Return with Sunshine
First Alert Forecast: The 50s Return with Sunshine
High temperature spread of the next 10 days
First Alert Forecast: Not a record cold start, but below freezing
First Alert Forecast: Rain/Snow Showers Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Rain/Snow Showers Thursday
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hard freeze warning; Low 40s Wednesday afternoon