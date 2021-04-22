First Alert Forecast: Not as cold tonight; Warming to around 60° Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

While not as cold as the last few mornings, frosty conditions will be possible as temperatures fall to the middle 30s to start our Friday. A low pressure system will bring rain to the area on Saturday. Prior to the rain’s arrival, temperatures will warm nicely into the 60s on Friday with mostly clear skies. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. The best chance of rain will be in the middle of the day on Saturday and come with about a half inch to one inch rainfall total potential. A shower or two will linger into the evening before clearing on Sunday. Highs will quickly surge to around 70 degrees starting next Monday.

FRIDAY: Some sun to start the end of the work week before clouds increase throughout the day. These clouds are ahead of our next rain chance over the weekend. Even with the clouds, a southwest breeze with help to warm Michiana into the lower 60s by the afternoon. High of 61.

SATURDAY: Rain showers during the early morning will lead to periods of steadier rain throughout the day. Lighter winds combined with rain keeps temperatures in the upper 50s for much of the day. A half inch or more of rain is possible. High of 57.

LONG RANGE: The rains keep things cool Sunday with a high in the lower 50s and a mixture of sun and clouds. As next week begins temperatures will jump up into the lower to middle 70s under lots of sunshine. The next chance of rain comes late in the week. A few showers and thunderstorms move into the area on Wednesday afternoon with showers possible through Friday. A spring-like pattern will return next week.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, April 21ST 2021

Wednesday’s High: 46

Wednesday’s Low: 27

Precipitation: 0.01″

Snowfall: Trace

