Doncic, Mavs beat Pistons 127-117 to stop 4-game home skid

Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Cory Joseph added 23 for the Pistons.
Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart (28) and Saben Lee, rear, defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) - Luka Doncic had 30 points and 10 rebounds, Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and seven boards and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons 127-117 to stop a four-game home losing streak. Jalen Brunson scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half. The game was supposed to be played Feb. 17 but was postponed because of severe winter weather in Texas. Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Cory Joseph added 23 for the Pistons. Mason Plumlee had 13 points and 16 rebounds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

