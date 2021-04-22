Advertisement

Claypool girl passes away after fight with rare brain tumor

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYPOOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A 10-year-old girl from Claypool who was diagnosed with a rare, inoperable brain tumor 2019, has lost her courageous battle.

When doctors diagnosed Payton Slaymaker, they said she had less than a year to live.

And sadly today, her mother Kimberly confirmed in a Facebook post that Payton died yesterday.

Payton’s fight drew support and prayers from all across the U.S.

Tonight, our thoughts and prayers are with the Slaymaker family during this extremely difficult time, as they remember their little girl who captured the hearts of thousands across our community and far beyond.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday vetoed an ordinance the county council...
St. Joseph County Commissioners veto mask mandate extension
Many of the people paying more than they expected for property taxes also had a big increase in...
Expensive property tax bills have Osceola homeowners searching for answers

Latest News

Elkhart Community Schools hosts public forum to discuss upcoming referendum
Elkhart Community Schools hosts public forum to discuss upcoming referendum
Former Brandywine teacher, Patrick Stier, 44, charged with child solicitation after allegedly...
Video shows moment fmr. Brandywine teacher caught trying to meet child for sex
Vaccine Doses Down in Indiana
Vaccine Tracker: Demand is down for COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.
School districts across Indiana are expecting to see thousands or even millions of dollars in...
Indiana schools expecting millions from third round of stimulus money
South Bend police
Have SBPD officers been properly trained on use of force policy?