Claypool girl passes away after fight with rare brain tumor

CLAYPOOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A 10-year-old girl from Claypool who was diagnosed with a rare, inoperable brain tumor 2019, has lost her courageous battle.

When doctors diagnosed Payton Slaymaker, they said she had less than a year to live.

And sadly today, her mother Kimberly confirmed in a Facebook post that Payton died yesterday.

Payton’s fight drew support and prayers from all across the U.S.

Tonight, our thoughts and prayers are with the Slaymaker family during this extremely difficult time, as they remember their little girl who captured the hearts of thousands across our community and far beyond.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.