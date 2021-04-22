Báez hits slam, Cubs get boost from Mets errors in 16-4 romp

CHICAGO (AP) - Javier Báez hit a grand slam and the Chicago Cubs took advantage of a season-high four errors by the New York Mets in a 16-4 romp on a chilly night at Wrigley Field. Báez scored three runs and hit his sixth career slam off reliever Trevor Hildenberger in the sixth inning. The Cubs posted their most runs since they scored 16 against Pittsburgh on Sept. 15, 2019. Francisco Lindor hit his first homer for the Mets, and Pete Alonso added a mammoth drive that sailed out of the ballpark.

