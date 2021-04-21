Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Teenagers in foster care are often worried they will never find a forever family. That’s what concerns 17 year old Alex. 16 News Now first interviewed Alex in 2020, before the pandemic when he was 16 years old. He was working toward his goal of developing his own operating system.

When we caught up with him recently, he had good news to share.

“I made an operating system,” said Alex. “It can run open source like software. It will actually run windows applications.”

Alex is already thinking ahead.

“I learned that if I sold that like a hundred thousand units on that O.S., the next thing is- use that money to expand my operations, like build new products and stuff,” said Alex.

That’s not all. Alex was able to get an internship as a web designer.

“It’s fun. It’s fun,” said Alex. “You get to play with stuff.”

His supervisor gave him daily assignments.

“She set some goals. And I had to make those goals,” said Alex.

Alex has goals of his own. Most of all, he wants a new family to adopt him. After thirteen years in the foster care system, Alex is close to aging out of services. Meaning, he will no longer be in the state’s care.

“Hopefully, I get adopted this year because this year is my last because I’m at the 18 mark,” explained Alex.

Adoption is the life upgrade that Alex needs to support his next, important steps.

If you would like to learn more about Alex or any other kids available for adoption, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program: https://www.indianaadoptionprogram.org/project/alexander-8976/

