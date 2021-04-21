Vaccine Tracker: Michiana’s progress getting people vaccinated

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we’re taking a look at the progress in Michiana and also hearing from Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart County.

First, here are the percentages in each county in terms of residents that are fully vaccinated from COVID-19:

We now have two counties above 30% fully vaccinated and 10 out of our 12 Michiana counties are above 20%. We’ll likely see more counties cross the 30% mark later this week or early to middle next week.

These are the vaccination numbers for the entire United States, this data compiled is from the CDC:

Something we are watching is a decline in daily vaccinations going into arms in Indiana. You can see that decline illustrated here on this bar graph from the Indiana State Department of Health’s website:

This is a development we’re learning more about this week as we are not even near heard immunity. This could be related to a drop in demand, vaccine hesitancy, and/or less vaccine being needed as vaccination numbers increase.

However, progress moving in a positive direction in terms of the percentages of people fully vaccinated.

Indiana is at 29.9% fully vaccinated. Michigan is at 31.5% fully vaccinated.

Cases continue to spike upward in Michigan and Indiana and the key to stopping that is to mask-up and get vaccinated.

“We get vaccinated. Fully vaccinated, because again it’s our shot Hoosiers. When we narrow it down it’s our shot Elkhart County, St. Joe County, our neighbor(s). Look, it’s our shot, it’s our time ok? Get the information, get the facts, and get fully vaccinated,” Tara Morris says. She is the Executive Director at Minority Health Coalition in Elkhart.

