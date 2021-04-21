Advertisement

Suspect in Wisconsin tavern shooting charged with homicide

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of opening fire in a crowded bar faces multiple homicide counts.

Kenosha County prosecutors charged 24-year-old Rakayo Vinson on Wednesday with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting early Sunday at the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers.

This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Rakayo Alandis Vinson.(Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Authorities say Vinson got into a fight at the tavern, came back with a handgun and opened fire.

Cedric Guston, Atkeem Stevenson and Kevin Donaldson were killed. Three others were hurt.

Vinson would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday vetoed an ordinance the county council...
St. Joseph County Commissioners veto mask mandate extension
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

In this April 21, 2021, photo, Del. Eleanor Holmes-Norton, D-D.C., center, joined from left by...
DC statehood faces a crossroads with congressional vote
This file image made from a video aired Friday, Jan. 7, 2005, by Israeli television station...
Israel hits Syria after missile sets off sirens near reactor
The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks over the casket of Daunte Wright, alongside attorneys...
Daunte Wright to be eulogized at Minneapolis funeral
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was booked into jail murder charges a day after the mass shooting...
Boulder shooting suspect charged with using large magazine
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife