Stars beat Red Wings, 5-2, extend win streak to 4 games

Rookie Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist in the first period, leading the Dallas Stars to a 5-2 win and a two-game sweep of the Detroit Red Wings.
Detroit Red Wings right wing Richard Panik (24) skates past as Dallas Stars' Sami Vatanen (45),...
Detroit Red Wings right wing Richard Panik (24) skates past as Dallas Stars' Sami Vatanen (45), Jamie Oleksiak (2), Denis Gurianov (34) and Tanner Kero (64) celebrate a goal scored by Oleksiak in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) - Rookie Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist in the first period, leading the Dallas Stars to a 5-2 win and a two-game sweep of the Detroit Red Wings. Dallas extended its win streak to four games. Joe Pavelski, Tanner Kero, Blake Comeau and Jamie Oleksiak also scored for the Stars, who are on a season-best eight-game point streak. Valtteri Filppula and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who lost their third straight after a season-long three-game winning streak.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

