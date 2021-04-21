St. Joseph County Council to vote on mask mandate extension

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Council will meet Friday for a vote to sustain or override the commissioners veto of extending the current mask mandate.

Tuesday, the county commissioners vetoed the extension of an ordinance that allows fines to be imposed on employers whose employees fail to wear masks.

That veto is likely to be over-ridden.

Just last week, the county council voted 7-2 in favor of an extension that would run through May 27.

The meeting will take place over zoom.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.