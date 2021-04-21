Advertisement

South Bend Police Department division chief retires

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There has been a chief change in the upper ranks of the South Bend Police Department.

The City Board of Safety today formally accepted the resignation of Operations Division Chief Jeff Rynearson.

Rynearson had been on the force for 30 years, two months, and 22 days.

“He served a very long and prominent career here. He did an outstanding job and he’ll be sorely missed,” says South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski.

The board also approved the promotion of Dan Skibins to be the new chief of the operations division.

Skibins spent five years as captain of the Strategic Focus Unit.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday vetoed an ordinance the county council...
St. Joseph County Commissioners veto mask mandate extension
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
INDOT holds meeting on improving US 20 in Middlebury
INDOT holds meeting on improving US 20 in Middlebury
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
Public access limited in court for 14-year-old murder suspect
Fully vaccinated in Michiana 4-21
Vaccine Tracker: Michiana’s progress getting people vaccinated
The current chief says he decided against re-applying.
Local fire chief not returning to post, cites board concerns