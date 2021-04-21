South Bend Police Department division chief retires

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There has been a chief change in the upper ranks of the South Bend Police Department.

The City Board of Safety today formally accepted the resignation of Operations Division Chief Jeff Rynearson.

Rynearson had been on the force for 30 years, two months, and 22 days.

“He served a very long and prominent career here. He did an outstanding job and he’ll be sorely missed,” says South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski.

The board also approved the promotion of Dan Skibins to be the new chief of the operations division.

Skibins spent five years as captain of the Strategic Focus Unit.

