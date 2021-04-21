Advertisement

South Bend mayor updates ‘use of force’ policy for police

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s mayor has updated his proposed “use of force” policy for the police department.

Mayor James Mueller talked about the latest draft at Wednesday’s virtual meeting of the City Board of Safety.

The board president made it clear he’d like the panel to vote on the proposed policy at its next scheduled meeting in May.

“We’ve taken another look at 300.4 which is the deadly force section and made some clarifications,” Mueller says. “And when our legal team went through this then and there was the use of imminent threat, imminent risk, And imminent danger throughout the document. And so the thought there was combine it to imminent threat and that, we’ve proposed a definition for that.”

“I kind of find it ironic that everybody needs you know more time to review this policy and yet officers are forced to use split second decisions in use of force, whereas everybody else is going to get as much time as they need,” says Joshua Morgan, vice president for FOP Lodge 36.

The latest draft of the use of force policy can be viewed online at the board of public safety’s web page.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday vetoed an ordinance the county council...
St. Joseph County Commissioners veto mask mandate extension
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
INDOT holds meeting on improving US 20 in Middlebury
INDOT holds meeting on improving US 20 in Middlebury
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
Public access limited in court for 14-year-old murder suspect
Fully vaccinated in Michiana 4-21
Vaccine Tracker: Michiana’s progress getting people vaccinated
The current chief says he decided against re-applying.
Local fire chief not returning to post, cites board concerns