South Bend mayor updates ‘use of force’ policy for police

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s mayor has updated his proposed “use of force” policy for the police department.

Mayor James Mueller talked about the latest draft at Wednesday’s virtual meeting of the City Board of Safety.

The board president made it clear he’d like the panel to vote on the proposed policy at its next scheduled meeting in May.

“We’ve taken another look at 300.4 which is the deadly force section and made some clarifications,” Mueller says. “And when our legal team went through this then and there was the use of imminent threat, imminent risk, And imminent danger throughout the document. And so the thought there was combine it to imminent threat and that, we’ve proposed a definition for that.”

“I kind of find it ironic that everybody needs you know more time to review this policy and yet officers are forced to use split second decisions in use of force, whereas everybody else is going to get as much time as they need,” says Joshua Morgan, vice president for FOP Lodge 36.

The latest draft of the use of force policy can be viewed online at the board of public safety’s web page.

