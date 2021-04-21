Advertisement

Notre Dame football will continue to let student-athletes speak out against social injustice

Notre Dame will not be allowed to practice on election day, per NCAA rules. Every college...
Notre Dame will not be allowed to practice on election day, per NCAA rules. Every college football team in the country has the day off.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The big news in the world Tuesday does not have to deal with sports, but it played a major impact in how sports teams now operate.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, after Chauvin put his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

This act by Chauvin caused the Notre Dame football team to take action last year.

Led by team captain Daelin Hayes, the Irish football team organized a peaceful gathering on Juneteenth of 2020 to signify unity and incite change.

Back on Juneteenth, Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly said it’s easy to talk about change, but a significant change requires a spirit and energy like no other.

On Tuesday, Brian Kelly tweeted his thoughts before the Chauvin ruling.

“It is important that we continue to provide our student-athletes with the platform they need to feel valued, empowered and heard,” Kelly said. “We are going to keep having conversations, providing our players with resources and elevating their voices. We are going to continue striving to make active change both on the Notre Dame campus and in our communities.”

Irish tight ends coach John McNulty tweeted, “hopefully we all continue to staNDup and staNDtogether for what is right.”

While, Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian added that “Justice For All should be the expectation, not the exception.”

