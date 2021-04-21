Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman wants to elevate recruiting to the likes of Alabama

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish added defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to the coaching staff from Cincinnati this offseason.

Freeman is highly touted after leading the Bearcats to the eighth best scoring defense in the country in 2020. Freeman is not only highly regarded for his defensive ideology but his recruiting.

Just ten days after he was hired at Notre Dame, Freeman landed four-star defensive end Tyson Ford from St. Louis.

Freeman hopes he can take recruiting at Notre Dame to the next level.

“A philosophy of mine is, one, let’s outwork everybody in the country,” Freeman said. “That’s in terms of evaluations, that’s in terms of developing relationships. I think we have done a really good job of identifying the guys that we feel are the best players that fit Notre Dame. I think for us to continue to elevate and to continue to try to be national champions and be able to close that gap with Alabama, we have to continue to acquire some of the best football players in the country. Those guys might not always be dying to come to Notre Dame. But if we understand they are the right fit and we do our research, and they can be successful here at Notre Dame, our job is to convince them what makes the University of Notre Dame special.”

With Freeman now on staff to help with recruiting, Notre Dame’s 2022 recruiting class is ranked as the fourth best in the country by 247sports with 11 total commits.

Eight of those 11 verbally committed to the Irish after Freeman was hired as the defensive coordinator.

