New photography exhibit opens in County-City Building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On a less than picture perfect day comes a picture-perfect announcement.

It was revealed Tuesday that the fourth floor of the County-City Building in South Bend would be the permanent home for the display of the photographs of Louis Sabo.

Sabo has donated over 800 black and white silver prints to St. Joseph County’s permanent archive.

A dozen of them are now on display outside the council chambers of city and county government.

“One of my favorites photos are, I love the one 1967 of this building being built, I shot that out of the window of my ’53 Chevy Belair when I was 15 years old. And I still have that camera. And of course, the fireworks display which is a little bit sad because it reminds us of the days. When we could have big public meetings which will be back,” says photographer Louis Sabo.

The entire collection of prints can be seen online on the website of the St. Joseph County Public Library.

