Advertisement

New photography exhibit opens in County-City Building

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On a less than picture perfect day comes a picture-perfect announcement.

It was revealed Tuesday that the fourth floor of the County-City Building in South Bend would be the permanent home for the display of the photographs of Louis Sabo.

Sabo has donated over 800 black and white silver prints to St. Joseph County’s permanent archive.

A dozen of them are now on display outside the council chambers of city and county government.

“One of my favorites photos are, I love the one 1967 of this building being built, I shot that out of the window of my ’53 Chevy Belair when I was 15 years old. And I still have that camera. And of course, the fireworks display which is a little bit sad because it reminds us of the days. When we could have big public meetings which will be back,” says photographer Louis Sabo.

The entire collection of prints can be seen online on the website of the St. Joseph County Public Library.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
15-month-old boy run over by truck
Don Ross, grandfather of 6-year-old Grace Ross, speaks to reporters Monday after seeing teen...
Teen charged with murder & molestation of 6-year-old New Carlisle girl back in court
Pete Mroz, a South Bend native, competes on NBC's 'The Voice.'
South Bend native competes on ‘The Voice’
Alfred Hacker
UPDATE: Missing Niles man found

Latest News

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
Ohio police officer shoots, kills teenage girl holding knife
A new Indiana state budget will give a sizeable funding boost to public schools while also...
New Indiana state budget boosts schools, construction, grants
April Snow Hits Warsaw
April Snow Hits Warsaw
Tolson Center FEMA Vax site in Elkhart
Vaccine Tracker: Elkhart FEMA vaccination site is all-go this week