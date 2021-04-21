New Indiana state budget boosts schools, construction, grants

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new Indiana state budget will give a sizeable funding boost to public schools while also paying for numerous economic grant programs and construction projects.

The state budget deal will boost school funding by about 4.5 percent each of the next two years.

That is more than double what budget writers proposed earlier this month before new projections showed state tax collections are expected to bounce back stronger than expected from the pandemic recession.

“This budget truly is transformational. It’s transformational when it comes to investments we’re gonna make in people, first and foremost, our obviously state’s greatest asset. It’s gonna allow people not just to have more hope than ever, but it’s gonna help them realize new opportunities in their lives,” says Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Other provisions in the budget partially direct the spending of $3 billion in federal relief funding.

That includes $500 million toward a regional economic development grants program, $550 million for state building projects and $250 million for broadband internet expansion grants.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.