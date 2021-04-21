Advertisement

Michigan reports 45 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,584 more cases Wednesday

There have been 17,031 deaths and 804,724 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 45 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,584 more cases on Wednesday.

Berrien County has had 240 deaths and 14,227 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 72 deaths and 5,061 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 93 deaths and 5,662 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

