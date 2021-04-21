Advertisement

Medical Moment: Foods to prevent COVID?

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Which of these foods could possibly lower your risk of getting COVID-19?

The answer is in today’s Medical Moment.

Are you still waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Dr. Anthony Fauci says it’ll most likely be by the end of summer when the majority of American adults will be vaccinated.

So, what can you do to protect yourself in the meantime?

Martie Salt has some foods that may help.

Researchers say drinking milk while having green tea, grapes, or dark chocolate can cause the loss of the compounds with ant-viral power or lessen the effects of those compounds.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners Tuesday vetoed an ordinance the county council...
St. Joseph County Commissioners veto mask mandate extension
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
Wednesday’s Child: Alex still needs adopted
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave

Latest News

A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Police kill Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
INDOT holds meeting on improving US 20 in Middlebury
INDOT holds meeting on improving US 20 in Middlebury
The community of New Carlisle is mourning the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross, who was found...
Public access limited in court for 14-year-old murder suspect
Fully vaccinated in Michiana 4-21
Vaccine Tracker: Michiana’s progress getting people vaccinated
The current chief says he decided against re-applying.
Local fire chief not returning to post, cites board concerns