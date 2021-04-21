Local fire chief not returning to post, cites board concerns

BARODA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Baroda Township Fire Department will soon have its third chief in nearly a year after Doug deBest chose not to re-apply for the position.

“It’s the township board, new township board members and their behavior and their attitude towards the firefighters in the fire department,” deBest told 16 News Now. “I don’t think the board realizes what value they have with these firefighters that we have on our fire department. And I truly don’t believe they respect us or value that.”

This past Monday, the five-member board voted to appoint current captain Jeff Gaul to fire chief. Gaul was the only applicant, reported township supervisor Dennis Krotzer.

“There’s some hard feelings on stuff that’s happened right now, but [the township board respects] us, and they give us all the equipment that we need,” said Gaul, the incoming chief.

deBest said it surprised him when the Baroda Township Board said they would advertise to others within the fire department to apply - or reapply - for the chief’s position. Since 2006, Gaul said the township boards votes on an annual basis to appoint or reappoint a chief.

“It’s always been the current fire chief is reappointed at the March meeting. And I have not been told, prior to that March meeting, that there’s been any areas for improvement for myself, there’s been no evaluation,” deBest explained. “It was pretty good shock when they all of a sudden brought a lawyer in and said, they’re going to have a due process to reappoint the fire chief and seek outside applications. That was not anything that was ever in the plan of the previous township board, and the previous fire board.”

Baroda Township Clerk Christina Price said she and other board members wanted to be transparent and follow state law by advertising the appointment/reappointment process.

“It was brought up at a previous township board meeting and our attorney was there to explain that we need to follow... the Police and Fire Protection Act 33 of 1951,” said Price.

The state law allows township boards to create and establish rules and regulations pertaining to public safety. Sara Senica, the attorney for the Baroda Township Board, tells 16 News Now the Police and Fire Protection Act 33 of 1951 implicitly allows township boards to advertise job postings. She added that the board wanted to give the public advanced notice of the fire chief appointment process while providing others a fair chance to apply.

Price countered deBest’s notion of not having respect for the Baroda Fire Department.

“I think there’s a lot of miscommunication. I definitely respect the fire department,” she said. “Just the administrative aspect. I think there’s just a lot of confusion with that.

deBest’s final takeaway is: “The firefighters are trying to do the right thing for the community. And that’s the end goal here is we are trying to serve the citizens.”

Gaul takes over as chief for the Baroda Fire Department on May 1st.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.