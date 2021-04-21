Irish safety Kyle Hamilton impresses during spring ball on the sidelines

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football is 11 practices into spring ball, but one Domer has not seen any time this spring - that’s safety Kyle Hamilton.

The star of the Irish defense underwent minor offseason ankle surgery, and has not been able to participate in practice.

New Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has not been able to work with Hamilton on the field yet, but he’s excited for that opportunity.

“You look at [Hamilton] and you can tell the skillset, a little bit, of that he brings,” Freeman said. “You know the length he brings to our defense, our backend, is second to none. You can watch the film from last year but until you see this guy live and in person you don’t realize, man, how long and how much area and room and space he can take up. He’s a film junkie. Him and Coach O’Leary are always in there watching film. He’s always trying to find ways to improve. He’s like a coach sometimes back there. I see him coaching those young safeties up. That’s what he’s got to do. You can’t physically be out there but mentally you have to strain your mind and push yourself to work.”

While Hamilton will not be able to practice the rest of this spring, the hard work is not over yet for his Irish teammates.

The Domers will practice for the 12th time this spring Thursday morning at 7:50 AM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.