Irish infielder Katie Marino has been red hot for Notre Dame softball

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame softball team has won five straight games, and there is one player on the Irish who has been red hot.

That’s infielder Katie Marino.

The grad student has recorded hits in six straight ball games, and has recorded at least one RBI in each of Notre Dame’s five straight wins.

Irish head coach Deanna Gumpf really likes how Marino is approaching each at bat.

“She found her swing,” Gumpf said. “I say that because she’s been messing a little bit here and there, and it hasn’t felt good really early in the season. She’s worked so hard at making sure that her fundamentals are strong. She’s in a really good place with her confidence. She feels really good in the box and her swing is fundamentally, very good. When you put those three things together, you are going to see some really good at bats.”

The next time Marino will have the opportunity to record her next hit won’t be until this weekend against Virginia Tech.

Wednesday’s game against DePaul has been rescheduled to next Wednesday. It was pushed back due to the potential of inclement weather.

