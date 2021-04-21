Advertisement

Indy 500 to host 135,000 in largest sports event in pandemic

Most of the seating will be in socially-distanced grandstands.
FILE - In this May 26, 2019, file photo, Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads the field through the...
FILE - In this May 26, 2019, file photo, Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads the field through the first turn on the start of the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis 500 will be the largest sporting event since the start of the pandemic with 135,000 spectators permitted to attend “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” next month. Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Wednesday, April 21, 2021, it worked with the Marion County Public Health Department to determine 40% of venue capacity can attend the May 30 race.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
The Indianapolis 500 plans to host 135,000 spectators next month, which would make it the largest sporting event in the world since the pandemic. The attendance figure is roughly 40% of what the grandstands hold at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The number was determined after Indianapolis held the NCAA men’s tournament without a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in the city. The race ran without fans last year for the first time in history. Most of the seating will be in socially-distanced grandstands. The viewing mounds in the infield will not be offered.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

