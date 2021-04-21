Advertisement

Indiana reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,166 more cases Wednesday

Statewide, 836 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 14 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,166 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 836 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,840 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 710,607 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths and 733 new cases were reported. 891 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 1,041 new cases were reported. 829 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 34,306 (+101) cases and 543 (+1) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 27,477 (+101) cases and 432 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 11,204 (+29) cases and 204 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 9,165 (+13) cases and 114 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,801 (+10) cases and 109 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,554 (+12) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 2,062 (+8) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,921 (+0) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,143 (+3) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

