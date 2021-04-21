Advertisement

Funeral arrangements made, scholarship created for legendary Notre Dame writer Lou Somogyi

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the weekend, one of our colleague’s Lou Somogyi, a very talented writer for Blue and Gold Illustrated, passed away from a heart attack at 58 years old.

There will be a visitation for Lou Thursday at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel on State Road 23 from 4 to 7 PM.

Lou’s funeral will be on Friday at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart located on the campus of Notre Dame at 9:30 AM. For more information on the visitation and the funeral, click here.

On Wednesday, Blue and Gold Illustrated announced a memorial scholarship has been set up in memory of Lou Somogyi.

The scholarship will benefit students in this order: South Bend area students who transfer to Notre Dame from Holy Cross, any student who transfers to Notre Dame from Holy Cross, and then any Notre Dame student that has a financial need.

Lou attended both schools and was a proud supporter of both institutions.

