Funeral arrangements made, scholarship created for legendary Notre Dame writer Lou Somogyi
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the weekend, one of our colleague’s Lou Somogyi, a very talented writer for Blue and Gold Illustrated, passed away from a heart attack at 58 years old.
There will be a visitation for Lou Thursday at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel on State Road 23 from 4 to 7 PM.
Lou’s funeral will be on Friday at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart located on the campus of Notre Dame at 9:30 AM. For more information on the visitation and the funeral, click here.
On Wednesday, Blue and Gold Illustrated announced a memorial scholarship has been set up in memory of Lou Somogyi.
The scholarship will benefit students in this order: South Bend area students who transfer to Notre Dame from Holy Cross, any student who transfers to Notre Dame from Holy Cross, and then any Notre Dame student that has a financial need.
Lou attended both schools and was a proud supporter of both institutions.
