Funeral arrangements made, scholarship created for legendary Notre Dame writer Lou Somogyi

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the weekend, one of our colleague’s Lou Somogyi, a very talented writer for Blue and Gold Illustrated, passed away from a heart attack at 58 years old.

There will be a visitation for Lou Thursday at the McGann Hay, Granger Chapel on State Road 23 from 4 to 7 PM.

Lou’s funeral will be on Friday at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart located on the campus of Notre Dame at 9:30 AM. For more information on the visitation and the funeral, click here.

On Wednesday, Blue and Gold Illustrated announced a memorial scholarship has been set up in memory of Lou Somogyi.

Coman Publishing, publisher of Blue & Gold, has established The Lou Somogyi Memorial Scholarship at Notre Dame in memory of our dear friend and valued co-worker.



Please be sure to note that your gift is for The Lou Somogyi Memorial Scholarship.https://t.co/sYOTcsilT5 — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) April 21, 2021

The scholarship will benefit students in this order: South Bend area students who transfer to Notre Dame from Holy Cross, any student who transfers to Notre Dame from Holy Cross, and then any Notre Dame student that has a financial need.

Lou attended both schools and was a proud supporter of both institutions.

