Former Brandywine teacher charged with child solicitation

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A former Brandywine teacher who resigned after he was accused of soliciting a child now faces criminal charges.

44-year-old Patrick Stier is accused of contacting and having sexual conversations with what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl through a messaging app.

But police say Stier was talking to a decoy.

He now faces charges of accosting a minor and use of a computer to commit a felony.

If Stier is convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

From the Berrien County Prosecutor’s office:

Patrick Stier, 44, of Niles, MI has been charged with Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes and Using a Computer to Commit a Felony Punishable by 4 or more years in prison but less than 10 years in prison for actions that took place on 4/2/2021.

The charges relate to allegations of Stier contacting what he believed to be a fourteen year-old female through the Kik phone application and text messaging. The allegations further indicate the content of the communications were sexual in nature and plans were made to meet up for sexual purposes.

No court dates have been scheduled at this time. The Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes charge is a 4 year felony. The Use of a Computer to Commit a Felony charge is a 7 year felony.

The charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

