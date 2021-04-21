Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Not a record cold start, but below freezing

A freeze warning will be in effect through sunrise on Thursday
High temperature spread of the next 10 days
(WNDU)
By Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The coldest part for the rest of the week will come through early Thursday morning. High temperatures and morning lows will warm up nearly 10 to 15 degrees going into the weekend. The sun will be out on Thursday with highs in the lower 50s. The clear skies will help the afternoon warm and the night cool back into the middle 30s.

THURSDAY: A few high clouds move through during the day with a lot of sunshine likely! We begin to warm back up after the freeze warning expires at 8am. Temperatures will reach the lower 50s during the afternoon, hopefully putting winter behind us. High of 52.

FRIDAY: Clouds will be increasing throughout the day with highs heading near 60 degrees. No rain is possible Friday but with the clouds will eventually follow with some rain into the weekend. High of 61.

LONG RANGE: Rain is likely throughout the day on Saturday. Temperatures will hover in the 50s over the weekend with more warmth in the near future. We have some 70s back into the forecast, feeling more like spring this upcoming week with even a few chances for some thunderstorms late next week. A more spring-like week is coming soon.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, April 21th 2021

Wednesday’s High: 44

Wednesday’s Low: 27

