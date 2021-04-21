Advertisement

Benton Harbor’s own Kysre Gondrezick has her Indiana Fever jersey sell out in 25 minutes

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 2016 Benton Harbor High school graduate Kysre Gondrezick was selected fourth overall by the Indiana Fever last week in the WNBA Draft, and Fever fans are definitely excited to have Gondrezick in Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, Gondrezick’s No. 4 jersey went for sale on the Fever website, and it sold out in 25 minutes.

The jersey that sold out was the Fever’s “Rebel” jersey, designed to showcase the Netflix hit series “Stranger Things” that is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

There are just 23 days away from Gondrezick’s WNBA debut, when the Fever travel to New York City to take on the Liberty in the season opener on May 14.

