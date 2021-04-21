Advertisement

Benton Harbor allows recreational marijuana

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor broke new ground this week, allowing its first business to sell recreational marijuana.

According to our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium, city commissioners approved four special use permits on Monday that would allow No-Bo Michigan to grow, process and sell adult-use recreational marijuana in Benton Harbor.

The city previously approved permits so the company could grow, process and sell medical marijuana.

However, this marks the first time the city would allow recreational marijuana to be sold.

Bill Stohler, co-founder of No-Bo Michigan, said his company will more than double the number of marijuana plants it grows from 3,000 to 7,000 once the state gives final approval for the adult-use grow licenses.

